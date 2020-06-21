Wilmcote (LON:WCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Wilmcote Holdings PLC (LON:WCH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 50202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $20.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.96.

Wilmcote Company Profile (LON:WCH)

Wilmcote Holdings plc focuses on the acquisition and development of target businesses in the downstream and specialty chemical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

