Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.37

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $131.88, with a volume of 92438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.07, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

