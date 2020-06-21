Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.06 ($171.98).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

WDI opened at €25.82 ($29.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.22 and its 200-day moving average is €109.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a twelve month high of €159.80 ($179.55).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

