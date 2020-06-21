Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $236.85 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $241.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 162,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 62,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $33,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

