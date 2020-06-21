Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $30.17 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

