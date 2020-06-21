Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

WYNN opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.48. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,533 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

