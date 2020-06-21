Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

