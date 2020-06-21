Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.25

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 8429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 394,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 447,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 240,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

