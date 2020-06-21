YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of YRCW opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

