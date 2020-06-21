Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post $5.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $8.02 million. Alimera Sciences posted sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $50.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $51.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.16 million, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $7.18 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

