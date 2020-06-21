Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce $28.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $120.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $123.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $162.03 million, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $170.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

