Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

