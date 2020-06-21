Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.73 Million

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $283.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Express posted sales of $472.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Express has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.