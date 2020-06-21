Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Sell

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.11. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

