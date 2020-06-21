Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Hold

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get Chromadex alerts:

CDXC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.61. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 132.48% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chromadex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.