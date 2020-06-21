Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Hold

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

CLBK opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

