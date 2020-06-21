Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Sell

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

EGRX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.