Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

