Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 100.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $27,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

