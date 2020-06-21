Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

FOXF opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

