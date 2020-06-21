Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Sell

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTES. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

GTES stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 244,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,100,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $598,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 703,300 shares of company stock worth $6,325,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

