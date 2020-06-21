Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Buy”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after acquiring an additional 644,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $15,052,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

