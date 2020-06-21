Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 972,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $264.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.30. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

