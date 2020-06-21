Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Down 9.3% in June

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

