$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Masco by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $156,765,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.