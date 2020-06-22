1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157,996 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $21.31 on Monday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

