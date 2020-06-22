101,797 Shares in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Boingo Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $13,034,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

