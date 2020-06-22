127,482 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 91.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 56.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,931,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

