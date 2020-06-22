12,850 Shares in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 497,144 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 686,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $8,679,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $6,752,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWEN opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

