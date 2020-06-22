$310.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $310.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $306.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million.

TSEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.42.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.