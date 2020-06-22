34,998 Shares in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Hess Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.