$48.21 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $48.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.25 million to $58.40 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $214.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.14 million to $245.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $243.72 million, with estimates ranging from $232.52 million to $254.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. DNB Markets downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE opened at $2.48 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.