75,710 Shares in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

