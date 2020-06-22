$77.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $77.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.56 million and the lowest is $76.26 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $309.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.25 million to $316.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $309.59 million, with estimates ranging from $305.02 million to $312.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.67 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

