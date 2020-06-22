9,592 Shares in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $154.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $168.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.