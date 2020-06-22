Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 262,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

