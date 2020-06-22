Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,182 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,871,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,822,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,660,000 after purchasing an additional 254,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

