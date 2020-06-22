Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.31 on Monday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

