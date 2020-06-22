Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in Emcor Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,948,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

EME stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.