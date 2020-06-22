Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Welltower by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

WELL opened at $51.00 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

