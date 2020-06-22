Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Capital Southwest worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $7,804,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. National Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

