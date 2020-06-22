Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

