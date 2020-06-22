Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588,988 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 500,320 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $142.36 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.