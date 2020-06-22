Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,409 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter worth about $211,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.