Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BGC Partners worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $6,086,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BGC Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BGC Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,069,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

