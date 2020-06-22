Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,579,374 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.40% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

AIMT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

