Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 185.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ALEX opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

