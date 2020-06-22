Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE ATI opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

