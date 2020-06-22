Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Exponent worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,070 shares of company stock worth $3,322,803. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

