Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

